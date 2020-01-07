URBANA — A Kankakee man who participated in the holdup of a Champaign phone store a little over three years ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Andre Williams, 30, has been in federal custody since October 2018 after his arrest in the July 28, 2016, armed robbery of the Sprint Store, 2706 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Williams pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
He also admitted his role in the Aug. 27, 2016, armed robbery of another Sprint store, in Coldwater, Mich.
Williams admitted that he recruited Thomas James and Andre Nunn to rob the Champaign store. During the holdup, two customers, a mother and son, and two male employees were held at gunpoint and their wrists and ankles were bound with
zip ties.
Williams admitted that he gave instructions and explained how to use the zip ties. He received most of the proceeds of the robbery, approximately $10,000, and gave the others involved less than $2,000.
The 52 cellphones stolen from the store were transferred to Williams’ vehicle and sold to another person in the Chicago area.
Others involved in the Champaign armed robbery who have previously been convicted and sentenced are Thomas James, who got 19 years; Andre Nunn, eight years, four months; getaway car driver Randy Williams, 15 years; and Williams’ cousin, Jaevontae Williams, seven years.
In addition to the prison sentence, Williams was ordered to pay restitution of $32,021 to the Champaign Sprint store and $42,129 to the Coldwater, Mich. store.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elly Peirson and Ryan Finlen.