URBANA — A 22-year-old man who was in the back seat of a car when his friend was shot said Kamryn Cheatham opened fire on Tramale Hooser without warning.
“He opened the car door and he began to shoot,” Julian Welch testified Tuesday.
Cheatham, 25, is on trial for the first-degree murder of Hooser, who was 21 on Oct. 5, 2019, when he was shot inside his own car in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 703 Colorado Ave., Urbana.
Although charged with murder within about 10 days of the shooting, Cheatham was at large for two years and nine months before his arrest last June in Indianapolis.
Welch, who was unable to recall many of the details of the almost four-year-old trauma, testified that he, Mr. Hooser, and another friend, Elyjah Brown, had been riding around for a couple of hours when Cheatham contacted him through Snapchat asking if he knew someone from whom he could buy cannabis.
Welch said he put Cheatham in contact with Mr. Hooser that night, although all of the men knew each other from having attended Urbana High School.
Welch said he had bought cannabis from Mr. Hooser in the past but didn’t know how much he had that night or if he was armed.
Welch said he was in the back seat of Mr. Hooser’s car, behind Mr. Hooser, who was in the driver’s seat, when Cheatham showed up and got in the back seat beside him. Brown was in the front passenger seat.
“He claimed he forgot his wallet and walked back to his vehicle,” Welch said of Cheatham.
After a few minutes, Cheatham returned, opened the back passenger door and “just started shooting.”
“Multiple. I can’t tell you an exact number,” he said in answer to how many shots were fired.
There was no confrontation prior to the shooting, said Welch, who ducked as the bullets flew, then got out of the car and ran across Colorado Avenue and stayed there until Cheatham left the parking lot in his car. Welch went back to Mr. Hooser’s car and found him in front of it near the passenger side.
He and Brown picked Mr. Hooser up and put him in the car, thinking they would drive him to the hospital. Welch said that’s when he realized that he was in pain from having been shot in the right shoulder. Mr. Hooser’s car wouldn’t start so they couldn’t drive him.
About that time, people started coming out of the complex and someone called 911.
Welch said he called a friend, who drove him to the hospital, where doctors began treating his wounded shoulder.
“I was told (by the police) that I got shot from Tramale,” Welch said, adding he was unaware his friend had a gun.
Urbana police Sgt. Jared Hurley testified police found Mr. Hooser partially in the passenger seat of his car about 7:25 p.m. Officers got him out and began first aid until he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m.
Hurley identified items that police found in and around Mr. Hooser’s Chrysler sedan, including raw cannabis on the backseat and the floor. Outside the car, police found cannabis, several shell casings, a sandal and unfired bullets. In the trunk was a large blue suitcase.
Detective Darrin McCartney testified that the suitcase in Mr. Hooser’s trunk had just over 17 pounds of cannabis in it. Police also found a Louis Vuitton designer bag that was stuffed with papers and $9,500 in cash in varying denominations, a flip phone, and prepaid phone cards.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, McCartney said the flip phone is often referred to as a “burner phone” — not easily traceable and often used by higher-level drug dealers.
Under a lengthy cross-examination by defense attorney Alfred Ivy, Welch said he initially did not tell police at the hospital that Cheatham was the shooter because “I was really scared.” However, later that same night he did tell police Cheatham was the shooter, he said.
Welch said that even though he and Brown had been with Mr. Hooser for a couple of hours, he never saw Mr. Hooser with a gun or drugs that night. And when he ran from the car, he took nothing with him and did not see Brown take anything.
His Snapchat exchange with Mr. Cheatham that started the fatal encounter was deleted from his social media account because he had not saved it, Welch testified.
In response to questions from Ivy, Welch denied he had anything to do with setting up his friend as a potential robbery victim. He said police did take his fingerprints, swab his hands, and took his jacket while he was in the hospital being treated.
The trial before Judge Roger Webber is expected to wrap up Thursday.