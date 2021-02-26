URBANA — A New York man who admitted holding a man against his will in what police investigated as a kidnapping from Mexico last fall has been sentenced to probation.
Felipe DeJesus Guevara Sanchez, 27, of the Bronx borough of New York City pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful restraint in connection with an Oct. 30 incident in Urbana.
In exchange for his guilty plea to the Class 4 felony, a more serious charge alleging he kidnapped the 26-year-old victim and held him for ransom was dismissed.
“I think that this could potentially have been a kidnapping case but the victim thought this was the best resolution for him and his family,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, who gave Rosenbaum a bare-bones outline of the bizarre tale for purposes of the plea agreement.
She told the judge that the victim and Guevara Sanchez were in a vehicle together traveling from Houston to Chicago when they got to the Champaign-Urbana area. The victim wanted to leave but Guevara Sanchez would not let him, she said.
Guevara Sanchez was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 120 days in jail with credit for time already served. Alferink said she could find no prior convictions for Guevara Sanchez.
He was arrested by University of Illinois police Oct. 30 after the victim’s mother and stepfather came to the UI police station to say that kidnappers had taken her son in Mexico and were bringing him to the U.S. She reported they were demanding more money from her after she had already paid the $7,500 to ransom her son.
Police were able to find the man and several others in a van at an Urbana gas station, where his parents had been told to come with more money.
They learned that the young man had been picked up in Mexico about three weeks prior to his reunification with his mother and spent time in various places between Houston and Urbana.