CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon that displaced the residents of a home in south-central Champaign.
A release from Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the two-story home in the 700 block of South State Street by the residents, who reported a fire in the kitchen.
Smith said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the stove and quickly extinguished them. He said the cause was accidental and was attributed to cooking.
Smith said there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters, but the resulting damage has made the single-family home uninhabitable for now.