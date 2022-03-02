URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend on North Prospect Avenue Tuesday night during a fight with his mother is due back in court later this month.
Jimaria F. Wiley, 20, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Mattis Avenue, was charged Wednesday with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with a fight that happened about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot outside a store in the 2000 block of North Prospect Avenue.
A Champaign police report said officers found a 22-year-old man bleeding on the ground with stab wounds to his side and back.
He told police he used to date Wiley and that on Tuesday, there had been a dispute involving other people on Facebook and a number of people showed up at the workplace of one of those involved.
The man who was stabbed said that his mother was present and was having words with Wiley when Wiley allegedly pulled a knife, prompting the victim’s mother to go get a bigger knife.
The man said he grabbed Wiley to keep her from attacking his mother and was allegedly stabbed by her in the process.
Wiley admitted to police she had a knife. She said the ex-boyfriend’s mother allegedly flicked her nose and slapped her. She was running up to the older woman when her ex-boyfriend grabbed her, so she stabbed him in self-defense, Wiley said.
She then took off fast in her car.
Police spoke to several uninvolved witnesses who reported the fight was between two women and that a man was stabbed when he tried to stop it.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Wiley, who has no prior convictions, to be released on her own recognizance. He told her to be back in court on March 29.
If convicted of aggravated domestic battery, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.