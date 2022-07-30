URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor has dismissed charges against a Champaign man who allegedly threatened his estranged wife with a gun earlier this year.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault against John Foster, 41, because he said the alleged victim would not respond to numerous calls or letters from his office as they tried to prepare for trial.
Without the testimony of the woman, who had allegedly been threatened by Foster, Larson said he was unable to tie the gun to Foster.
Foster had been in jail from the time of his arrest in February until July 18.