URBANA — A Lake County man who allegedly fatally shot a man in front of his two children and took one of them is in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $5 million bond.
Christopher D. McGaha, 29, of Gurnee was arraigned Wednesday on charges filed in Champaign County of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery to police and possession of weapons by a felon.
In Coles County, State’s Attorney Jesse Danley has charged McGaha with the first-degree murder of Quintin Turner, 34, of Martin, Tenn. When McGaha will appear before a judge in Charleston is uncertain.
In court Wednesday in Urbana, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz laid out what police have learned about McGaha’s recent activities for Judge Adam Dill so that he could set bond.
Rietz said Illinois State Police were first alerted to McGaha about 7 p.m. Sunday when a trooper pulled up close to a car with a flat tire that had two men and two children in it somewhere in Douglas County. The occupants said they were fine and the trooper went on.
Then, at 1:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received a call that there was an adult man and a child walking north on Interstate 57 in southern Douglas County.
Troopers could find no pedestrians but located a car on the side of the road near the northern border of Coles County, just south of Arcola.
Inside was a man killed by a gunshot wound to the head and his 11-year-old son, who was asleep in the back seat. Police found a handgun with Mr. Turner’s body.
The boy told troopers he had been sleeping and heard a pop but did not see the shooting. He reported that his 9-year-old sister and McGaha had been in the car and were now gone.
Contacting the boy’s family members in Tennessee, police obtained information about McGaha and were able to ping his cellphone. They found him and the missing girl about 11:30 a.m. Monday outside a business in the 900 block of West Marketview Drive in Champaign.
Rietz said it’s not clear if they walked all the way to Champaign. The girl’s shoes had been left behind in the car, she said, and the child had on a new pair.
Police took them to the Champaign police station for questioning and brought along a duffel bag that McGaha had with him.
Rietz said after obtaining a search warrant for the bag, police found an AR-15-style rifle with a scope, a box of ammunition and four magazines for the gun. Empty boxes for those items had been found in the trunk of the car that was parked on the side of I-57, she said.
McGaha had a tomahawk-style knife with an 8-inch blade strapped to his arm, she said.
After questioning McGaha, state police went to take him into custody by handcuffing him, and McGaha allegedly became aggressive. He pushed three different agents into walls with his own body. They eventually got him under control and transferred him to the county jail Monday evening. Rietz said en route to jail, he bragged about the amount of resistance he had put up.
Meantime, the children were sent back to Tennessee to stay with a relative. The boy told police that when the first trooper pulled up Sunday night to see if they were all right when they had the flat, McGaha handed him the handgun to hold, telling him that police never search children, Rietz said.
Rietz said McGaha has previous felony convictions from Kane and Lake counties for aggravated battery, burglary and theft. She said it’s possible that more charges could be filed.
Conviction of aggravated kidnapping is punishable by up to life in prison because McGaha is alleged to have kidnapped the girl during the commission of a fatal shooting.
Because of his prior convictions, if McGaha is convicted of the aggravated battery of state troopers Dustin Hoffmeier, Chad Carlson and Ben Schlouch, he would be subject to an extended term of three to 14 years in prison. He also faces extended penalties for the weapons charges if convicted.
The murder is being prosecuted in Coles County because that’s where Mr. Turner was found.
During his arraignment Wednesday, McGaha told the judge he couldn’t afford to hire his own attorney but asked the judge for the phone number of Urbana defense attorney Baku Patel and demanded a speedy trial.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick told Dill that McGaha said he had come to Champaign County for work and that he is expecting his first child.
Dill set a probable-cause hearing for McGaha on May 26.