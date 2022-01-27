CHAMPAIGN — Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is one of 23 agencies statewide to get grant money to help in its mission of providing free legal assistance to Illinoisans in certain types of cases.
The $265,000 grant was part of $1.3 million that the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation recently awarded. The grants were made possible with state funding through the budget of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
The foundation prioritizes funding for programs that work on legal issues such as consumer fraud, family law and access to government benefits. It also focuses on cost-effective ways to get help to as many as possible, including mobile legal-education units, legal-aid hot lines and courthouse-based self-help centers.
Land of Lincoln has an office in Champaign and others in Alton, East St. Louis, Carbondale and Springfield. It will use the money to staff a hot line to provide legal advice and guidance on how to use the court system. It does not take on criminal cases.
The state foundation was created in 1999 with the Equal Justice Act, which recognized the state’s responsibility to provide equal access to the justice system by funding civil legal-aid programs.
Since 2000, the foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants to nonprofit programs across Illinois that help people resolve their legal problems.