SAVOY — Savoy residents who have concerns about the future of the village’s fire-protection services have one last opportunity to share those with professional consultants.
Representatives of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association and the village will be present at a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the fire department, 106 W. Tomaras Ave. Attendees must wear masks.
The meeting is the last of three scheduled for citizens to take part in a $73,000 study that village trustees approved in March.
Two other meetings were held Wednesday and Thursday via Zoom, but only three residents participated, according to Village Administrator Christopher Walton.
The village is also asking residents to fill out a brief anonymous survey about fire-protection services on its website, savoy.illinois.gov. As of Friday, 443 people had responded, Walton said.
The study by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association is collecting information on what services the department provides now and what the village of about 9,000 people will need in the future.
Trustees are expected to get the final report from the consultant in October.