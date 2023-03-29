URBANA — An Urbana man arrested 19 months ago in connection with a shooting in Rantoul believed to be in retaliation for someone firing indiscriminately into his home is headed to prison for 10 years.
As a result of shots fired into a house in the 1200 block of West Church Street in Urbana in August 2021, Patrick Briggs, now 21, was left motherless and his pregnant girlfriend was paralyzed. Briggs and another woman were also wounded but have recovered from their injuries.
Briggs pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a weapon by a felon on parole and attempted vehicular hijacking.
In a plea agreement worked out between State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Briggs’ attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, several other felony counts alleging that Briggs used a machine gun to fire into a home in the 600 block of Autumn Fields in Rantoul were dismissed.
Given the counts he pleaded to, Briggs is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence and already has served 604 days. Rosenbaum agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.
Briggs is the last of four young men arrested on that summer day to have his criminal case resolved. All have received prison sentences.
Laying out the facts for Rosenbaum, Rietz said that at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2021, the home where Briggs was living with his mother on Church Street was riddled by bullets, resulting in the death of Briggs’ mother, Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42; the paralysis of Briggs’ then-21-year-old girlfriend; the wounding of another woman, 35, who was visiting Ms. Cowart-Williams; and the wounding of Briggs.
Rietz said no one has been arrested in Ms. Cowart-Williams’ murder or the shootings of the others.
Police obtained video that showed that after the shootings, Briggs was outside the house carrying a gun with an extended magazine. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior gun-related conviction from 2020.
About 11:45 a.m. that same day, Rantoul police responded to about 60 shots being fired in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, resulting in at least four homes being hit.
Police used license-plate readers that had just recently been installed to track a white Toyota Corolla that sped out of the neighborhood. Witnesses said there was a man walking on a sidewalk when the shots came from the Corolla, but he ran. It was unclear if he or someone in one of the houses was the target of the gunfire.
As the Corolla sped south to Urbana, a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy spotted it and watched as the car tried to get off U.S. 45 onto westbound Interstate 74. The driver lost control and the car went into a grassy area. The four men got out and ran, tossing guns in their path.
They headed across I-74 to the south and into the parking lot of Steak ’n Shake, 2009 Kenyon Road, where they tried to open doors of cars of patrons in the drive-thru but found them locked.
One of the group succeeded in opening the car door of an older woman who was eating in the parking lot, but she was able to keep him from pulling her from the vehicle.
All four then ran to the south and were eventually cornered by Urbana police on the golf course of the Urbana Country Club and arrested.
Rietz said that besides the 2020 possession of a firearm conviction, Briggs had a juvenile adjudication from 2018 for possession of a handgun.
Co-defendants Devontis Miles, 17, and Teron Laws, 21, were each sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted vehicular hijacking. Both pleaded guilty.
William Laws, 23, received a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to vehicular invasion and possession of a weapon by a felon.