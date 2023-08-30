URBANA — The last of three people arrested in October in connection with suspected drugs taken from a vehicle at a towing company has pleaded guilty.
Zoey Barot, 20, of Cincinnati, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance for a sentence of one year of conditional discharge, a form of probation that does not require regular reporting for her felony conviction.
She admitted that on Oct. 6, she had fewer than 15 grams of cocaine in her possession.
Co-defendant Jonathan Zorrer, 40, also of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to the same offense for the same deal a month ago, and in late January, Raymond Edwards, 34, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver look-alike drugs. He was also given a year of conditional discharge.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin dismissed more serious Class X felony charges alleging Zorrer and Barot had LSD, Ecstasy and cocaine that they intended to sell and that Edwards had cannabis and cocaine for sale.
Lin said lab testing revealed that some of what Urbana police found on Barot and Zorrer ended up not being actual drugs. There was also no direct evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt who possessed the drugs, Lin said.
Urbana police had been called to Tatman’s Towing on Perkins Road for what they described as suspicious activity. Zorrer had come to the business seeking personal items out of a vehicle there, packed and removed three bags from a car, then left with Barot on foot. Police stopped them on North Cunningham Avenue and seized what they initially identified as cocaine, cannabis, Ecstasy in pill form, LSD tablets, psilocybin mushrooms and ketamine.
Edwards was arrested later in Champaign. They told police they were headed home from a festival in Minnesota.
Barot had no previous convictions, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, who was covering the plea in court for Lin.
Her attorney, Ruth Wyman of Urbana, said Barot has been through drug rehabilitation, is now clean, and has a job.