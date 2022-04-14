CHAMPAIGN — Retired Champaign police K-9 Cash will be taking a last ride today, and his fellow emergency responders will be joining him.
Champaign police issued a warning to drivers that a slow-moving procession will begin about 10 a.m. today on Prospect Avenue north of Interstate Drive and travel south on Prospect toward Windsor Road, turn east on Windsor and then continue south on Neil Street/Dunlap Avenue to Savoy.
Included will be local first responders and K-9 officers from throughout the region, according to police.
Cash, a German shepherd who began with Champaign police in 2013, retired at age 8 in July 2021 due to ill health.
Due to his continued deteriorating health, he will be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian after this procession, police spokesman Joe Lamberson said.
During his working years with Champaign police, Cash was involved in several high-profile cases, including a drug bust valued at more than $1 million, police said.
Since his retirement, he has enjoyed a life of quiet rest with his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and with the police department’s other K-9, Lando, police said.
“To departments around the world, K-9s are important members of the police family,” said interim police Chief Thomas Petrilli. “K-9 Cash showed nothing but pride in his work and determination to be the best K-9 partner he could be.
“This no doubt reflected the efforts of his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and our thoughts are with her on this difficult day.”