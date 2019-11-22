CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that left three men injured, two seriously.
A release said about 10:30 p.m., police were notified of shots heard near State Street and Bradley Avenue. As they were investigating, they were told three wounded men had arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle.
Less than 30 minutes later, police found the apparent crime scene in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, about three blocks to the northwest of where the shots had been heard.
They found a gun, bullet shells and cannabis, along with evidence that suggested that the shooter was standing outside a car and fired into it, hitting it and the victims inside.
“It was a drug robbery. This wasn’t random,” Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said. “They were meeting up for a purpose, and one half had an ulterior motive to rob the other. I don’t know what prompted the shooting.”
Baltzell said detectives have gotten some information from the victims — two are 19 and one is 20 — and are trying to build a case with what they have.
Two of the three were shot numerous times, he said. The third was treated and released. He described the men still hospitalized as being in stable condition.
The car they showed up in at the hospital had damage that appeared to be from gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.