CHAMPAIGN — While Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting lacked commitments on specific policies, community leaders pledged to improve local police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last month in Minnesota.
Minnie Pearson, president of the local NAACP chapter, urged local police departments to ensure that their use-of-force policies include clear rules on escalation, give their civilian review boards subpoena power, ban the use of choke holds and make officer misconduct histories public.
She also advocated for state and federal legislation to require many of these policies and prevent bad officers from moving from department to department.
“We are done with the days of police officers being maybe suspended or fired from one police department and the next thing you know they are somewhere else doing basically the same things,” Pearson said.
At this week’s Urbana City Council meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin said the department’s use-of-force policy would be reviewed and that it made sense to add a civilian member to the internal use-of-force review committee, as Champaign has.
She also agreed that the city’s civilian police review board “needed to be fixed.”
And the city plans to hold a workshop on the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the Illinois NAACP State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, which include a statement in support of de-escalation.
“I understand that the Champaign Police Department, the University of Illinois, Parkland police departments have all adopted these 10 shared principles,” Marlin said Monday. “I’m sorry we’re the last to do so.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said Wednesday that the city would “review policing policies and strategies, economic opportunities and education.”
“I know that the Champaign City Council and I are ready for the opportunity for change,” she said.
Marlin said the coalition “has the ability to tackle the pandemic of racism in our nation and in our community together.”
Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb said, “I don’t think there’s anything off the table.”
“We’re going to make some significant changes,” Cobb said. “We’re going to have to. That’s the direction we’re getting from our council, from the public, from our mayor.”
As the virtual meeting wrapped up, facilitator Tracy Parsons encouraged online commenters to stay active.
“I’m going to want to see you in the meetings, I’m going to want to see you ready to roll up your sleeves and work,” Parsons said.