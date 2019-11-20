After giving a moving speech in 2017 about her experience growing up in foster care, AMARIAH HAYS was urged to write a book. Uninterested in detailing her own trials and successes, the 35-year-old social worker decided to write the book she wished she could have had at age 9 when she was abruptly taken from her parents’ abusive home, never to return.
Now the coordinator of volunteer advocates for the Champaign County Court-Appointed Special Advocates program, Hays talked with Mary Schenk on Legally Speaking about her life experiences and her book.
You were 9 when you got pulled into the principal’s office at school and quickly learned that someone knew your secret: You were being abused. What happened that day?
This was a total shock. I had no idea that anybody knew, but I also remember feeling like this is my chance to get out.
They took us (she and one of her five brothers) back to our home and told us to fit what we could into a trash bag and take one comfort item and that’s what we had.
Looking back on your 12 years in foster care, what do you wish someone had done for you at the beginning?
I wish I had a book that explained to me what was happening to me while it was happening to me. When an investigator is talking to you and you’re shoving your things in that bag, you’re not listening. You’re not processing anything.
Tell us about “A Place to Call Home,” the book you co-authored with Jaleigh Johnson of Monticello, who writes fantasy books for middle-school-aged children, and that was illustrated by Libby Neathery of Tuscola.
This book walks a child through what they’re going through. It talks about what a judge is doing. It talks about what their parents are doing while they are in foster care. That’s a huge question. Who is their advocate and what do they do?
We’re not just giving it to kids, we’re giving it to (foster) parents as well. We’ve had an overwhelming response from parents saying, “Do you know what a relief it is that I can sit with my foster child and read it to them?”
Your parents’ rights to you were terminated when you were 14 and you “aged out” of the Department of Children and Family Services foster care system at 21. What were you thinking at 14?
By the time I was 14, I realized I didn’t really want to go home. What’s so bad about not going home? Obviously, they cannot get their stuff together.
The way I explain it to kids is your parents have homework. They have to work really hard to make sure your home is safe. It’s not easy to explain that to a child: What are my parents doing while I’m living with someone else?
You went on to get two degrees and have been in the social work system for more than 13 years, the last five at CASA in Urbana hooking up children with the right advocates. What’s next?
I am running for circuit clerk in Douglas County. I already manage court records, and I have other budget experience. I am not a woman to sit back and relax.
My campaign is dual-purpose. I have court experience but I also want every young person to know ... they have a choice and they have a voice and they can rise above any occasion.