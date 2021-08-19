MONTICELLO — A repeat sex offender will be locked up for the next three decades after a judge sentenced him Thursday to 38 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Randy A. Younker, 53, of Monticello will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, or about 32 years, for the Class X felony. He was given credit for about two years already served.
Judge Randy Forbes said Younker’s lengthy criminal record, including a 2003 sex-assault conviction for which Younker has to register as a sex offender, warranted a long sentence.
“It is necessary to sentence the defendant to the Department of Corrections for a lengthy amount of time to protect the citizens of this county and the State of Illinois,” the judge said.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry argued for a 50-year prison term, 10 short of the maximum allowed by law.
“It is significant that, when this happened, Randy Younker was already a sex offender,” Perry said. “This is to stop him from committing this crime again. He will do it again.”
Younker was convicted July 13 after a two-day trial in Piatt County. The jury deliberated 46 minutes before finding him guilty of sexually molesting a girl between 2017 and 2019 in his Monticello apartment.
Younker was married to a relative of the girl at the time.
Perry dismissed a second charge Thursday after Younker was sentenced. He faces sexual-assault charges in Macon County in a separate case.
Reading her victim impact statement for the judge, the girl said she will carry her abuse by Younker with her for life. It prompted her to quit running track, saying that one day, “I walked off the track bawling.”
“What he did was a scar that will be with me forever. I’m glad it’s over, but it will always be with me,” she said.
Younker’s attorney, George Vargas, argued for a 10-year prison sentence, saying it is the court’s responsibility to try to rehabilitate those convicted. He called 50 years a “life sentence.”
“Give him an opportunity to restore himself to useful citizenship,” Vargas pleaded.
Forbes said he considered information from the presentence investigation report that Younker suffered abuse when he was 10 years old in choosing a number of years.