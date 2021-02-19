URBANA — A LeRoy man died from injuries he received in a weather-related crash early Thursday in DeWitt County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jordan Reinhart-Smith, 28, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:16 a.m. Friday. Illinois State Police said Mr. Reinhart was driving east on Interstate 74 near Farmer City about 4:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of his pickup truck on an icy bridge deck. His truck hit a guardrail and concrete wall and came to a stop, then was hit by a semi truck.
State police handled multiple interstate crashes and slide-offs Thursday morning as damp highways refroze after Wednesday’s snow melt.
The highway was shut down for investigation and cleanup for about an hour.