URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly had a $90,000 stolen vehicle in Savoy has been criminally charged.
University of Illinois Police were alerted just before 6 p.m. Saturday that a license-plate reader noted a stolen vehicle had passed through the intersection of Curtis Road and Dunlap Avenue.
Police found the Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot of Applebee’s, 1201 N. Dunlap Ave.
They learned it had been stolen from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and that Desean Thomas, 27, was suspected in the theft.
Police found him inside the restaurant and arrested him because he had an outstanding warrant in an Iroquois County traffic case.
Thomas denied any knowledge of the Jeep and told police he arrived at the restaurant via a ride-hailing service.
His girlfriend, however, told police that he had driven them there in the Jeep and produced keys for it.
Police also found that the vehicle had stolen license plates and possibly a fake vehicle identification number.
Because of the value of the vehicle, the crime with which Thomas is charged is a Class 1 felony punishable by probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Thomas posted Sunday and was released from jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead told him to return to court March 2 for a probable-cause hearing.