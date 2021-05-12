RANTOUL — Ron Loy liked to stay active. Even after he became ill several years ago, he retained a vital role with the Rantoul Fire Department, his church and the village of Rantoul.
Mr. Loy — a nearly four- decade member of the fire department — died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 65.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said Mr. Loy was just six days short of the 40th anniversary of his first day with the fire department — May 12, 1981.
“He’d do anything for anybody,” Waters said.
Mr. Loy was instrumental in “making sure we had what we needed” when ordering the last three trucks used by the department, Waters said.
In latter years, Mr. Loy was involved with operation of the trucks on fire calls.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kaiser called him “an all-around good guy. He was a strong Christian.”
Kaiser said Mr. Loy would “take the new firemen under his wing.”
“He did a lot with the trucks, did a lot with operating the ladder trucks,” he said. “Anybody that wanted to learn how to do them, he would teach them.”
Waters said Mr. Loy remained active with the department until two weeks prior to his death.
Mayor Chuck Smith said Mr. Loy served a number of years on the village board, and they got to know each other well as board members.
“He was outspoken, which I deeply appreciated,” Smith said. “He was very honest. We developed a close friendship. I had a high regard for him and his opinion.”
While on the board, Smith said, Mr. Loy was especially active on a couple of projects — working with the stormwater commission to get the Wabash stormwater project funded and demolition of the aging apartments on Hobson Drive.
He also served as chairman of the village liquor commission and was an active member of the planning and zoning commission.
The Rev. David Allison of Rantoul Church of the Nazarene said Mr. Loy had been a member of the church board and served in other leadership roles “until it got more difficult as his health went.”
In earlier years, “Ron was the one ... that would take leadership in the facilities’ challenges, the upkeep” and in prior decades was involved in “many aspects of renovations and upgrades” of the church building.
Even in later years, Mr. Loy lent advice to the church on various projects.
“He did a lot of his work from his chair, which was very appreciated,” Allison said. “He had the respect and admiration of the folks in the congregation and did his best to help wherever he possibly could.”
Kaiser said he and Mr. Loy joined the department on the same day and took the Firefighter II class together.
He said Mr. Loy was “always looking to help the village if they needed help with something and to better Rantoul.”
Kaiser called him “a strong family man.”
Mr. Loy was an electrician for Waters Electric for more than 30 years. Before that, he owned and operated Midway Auto Supply and Loy Auto Parts.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lux. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Waters said a fire department honor guard will be present at the visitation. Rantoul fire stations No. 1 and 2 will be draped in black.
The department will also be part of the procession to the cemetery, where there will be a firefighter’s prayer, firefighter’s bell ceremony, and METCAD will do a last call.