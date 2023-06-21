TOLONO — It wasn’t the first time Tolono Police Sgt. Jeffery McCracken came to the aid of someone with CPR, but this someone — a 42-year-woman who’d suffered a heart attack — was one of the lucky ones he got to quickly enough, and she survived.
“Unfortunately not a lot of people survive, even if you can bring them back with CPR,” McCracken said.
The veteran officer, who retired after 25 years with the University of Illinois police before going to work for Tolono police, is one of several emergency responders who will be honored today with awards for saving lives, at the Tolono Fire Protection District Station 1.
The awards are for helping save the life of the Tolono woman, whose name wasn’t released, when she collapsed on May 21.
The chances of a positive outcome in the field during a cardiac arrest is 5 percent, according to Tolono Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Hayden.
The Tolono fire department was initially dispatched along with Arrow Ambulance. When crews were en route they learned the woman wasn’t breathing and that CPR was being started before emergency responders arrived while METCAD dispatcher Theresa Fuller provided instructions on the phone, according to Hayden.
When Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer arrived, he found the patient in cardiac arrest and McCracken doing chest compressions, Hayden said.
McCracken said it was a collaborative effort of emergency responders helping perform CPR and using an automated external defibrillator.
“There was a whole bunch of us working on her,” he said.
In addition to McCracken and Fuller, others identified as helping save the woman’s life were:
- Ann Haluzak and Carson Kleparski of the Tolono fire department.
- Arrow Ambulance responders Aidan Taylor, Bailey Smith, Brad Smith and Chase Morgan.
- Savoy fire department former interim chief Doug Varner, Lt. Alex Tran and firefighter Bryden Francoeur.
McCracken said he’s done CPR several times in incidents such as suicide attempts and drug overdoses.
“It’s really nice when you can do something nice like that and bring somebody back,” he said.
METCAD Operations Director Betsy Smith said the agency’s dispatchers — all of whom are certified emergency medical dispatchers — give CPR instructions several times a week to callers in emergency situations.