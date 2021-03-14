When the complex act of learning to fly an airplane was not enough to satisfy her, Wanda Whitsitt spread her wings, so to speak.
Forty years ago, around age 50, the Champaign native decided to put her newly acquired skills and her Piper Archer to use to help others with medical challenges.
Thus was born LifeLine Pilots, a group of aviators who volunteered their own aircraft and time to fly people and organs, at no cost, to medical settings they needed to reach quickly.
Started in 1981 with Whitsitt coordinating missions out of her Champaign home, LifeLine Pilots has flown more than 5.2 million nautical miles on 8,900 trips with a 100 percent safety record.
The organization is using March, Women’s History Month, to celebrate its anniversary and to honor its 89-year-old highly decorated founder, who lives in Savoy and still consults for the charitable organization funded totally by private donations.
Last year, the volunteer pilots alone gave $800,000 worth of donated flight time, fuel and airplane costs.
“Wanda is an inspiration,” says Lindsey Kerr, executive director of LifeLine Pilots. “She flew only 2,634 miles that first year, but her vision, dedication and perseverance has created an organization with more than 250 volunteer pilots, located throughout 10 states. In 2020, our volunteers flew more than 138,000 miles helping people in need.”
Now headquartered in Peoria, LifeLine Pilots is the oldest volunteer pilot organization in the country. The model Whitsitt conceived has served as an inspiration for many other similar volunteer organizations around the country.
— Mary Schenk