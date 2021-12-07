URBANA — A man arrested for allegedly shoplifting Saturday at the Urbana Walmart is facing more serious charges after a loaded stolen handgun was found in the waistband of his pants.
Linnez Blount, 25, who listed an address in Springfield, was arrested about 6 p.m. Saturday after a loss-prevention officer at the Walmart, 100 S. High Cross Road, U, saw him removing the outer security containers from video games.
Urbana police were called and Blount initially told police that he had not removed the security wrap from the games in his cart but had brought them into the store with him.
Later, he admitted that some of the games were from the store and that he had removed the security wrap, intending to steal them to make money. He showed police a white magnetic key he used to remove the packaging.
After police took Blount into custody on the shoplifting charges, they searched him, finding in his waistband a loaded 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen from Champaign with 17 rounds in the magazine.
He was charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and burglary.
He remained jailed Tuesday on $50,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 4.
Court records show he had other adult convictions for forgery, battery, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a peace officer. He also had juvenile adjudications for criminal damage to property, theft and battery.