URBANA — Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she won’t be launching her own investigation into an email reference about an alleged sex assault in Champaign made by a politically connected lobbyist years ago but will absolutely respond if a victim makes a complaint.
“There’s no reference to who, what, where or when,” the veteran Democratic prosecutor said. “It’s just (an email saying) ‘Be nice to this guy because he helped cover up a rape in Champaign.’ Certainly, if a victim comes forward to local law enforcement to report a crime, we will absolutely be willing and interested in addressing it.
“At this point, we have absolutely no information about who, what, where or when anything happened,” she added the day after Chicago’s WBEZ-FM reported on a 2012 email exchange between lobbyist Michael McClain and staffers for former Gov. Pat Quinn that cited an alleged cover-up of “the rape in Champaign,” without offering any detail.
Rietz said she is not familiar with McClain: “I am not enmeshed in Springfield politics.”
As for calls that she launch an investigation, Rietz said that is the role of police.
“In Champaign County, for financial reasons, we don’t even have a grand jury. I rely on local law enforcement for the investigative role,” she said.