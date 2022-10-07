Although fire prevention and safety should be foremost in people’s minds year-round, next week is meant to highlight those topics.
Sunday marks the beginning of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
The National Fire Protection Association and local departments have adopted the theme: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes or even less time to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said releases from the Urbana and Champaign fire departments.
Whether you own a home or rent an apartment, develop an escape plan, talk about it and practice it in daylight and in dark. Pay attention to those who need special assistance, such as small children, the elderly or disabled folks. Know at least two ways out of every room, make sure doors and windows can be opened easily, and have an outside meeting place.
Every sleeping area and every level of the home should have working smoke detectors.
To get the conversations started in your home, the Urbana and Champaign fire departments have events planned for the coming week.
Urbana firefighters are hosting a family night from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Lincoln Square Mall. There will be a live fire demonstration and home fire escape planning and Urbana residents can sign up to have a free smoke detector installed.
The Champaign Fire Department will be at Market Place Mall near the food court on Sunday and again Oct. 14, from noon to 5 p.m. both days.
Kids of all can touch a truck on Sunday and check out the fire department’s new safety trailer on Oct. 14.
Both events will take place in the parking lot just outside the food court.