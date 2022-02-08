Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 11
Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Among the questions we’ll likely get answers to in the weeks ahead: Which gun violence-related programs and causes will get a chunk of C-U’s COVID-19 relief money?
With Champaign city council members set to sign off a week from today on devoting $6.2 million over two years to the partnerships proposed in the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO asked C-U residents where they’d like to see money directed to help curb the problem in their cities.
MARGARETH ETIENNE, UI Carl L. Vacketta Professor of Law
“Juvenile law scholars and sociologists know that people age out of violent crime. There are not a lot of 50-year-olds committing these crimes.
“If we can deter people, mostly men, from committing crimes for the decade between the ages of 15 to 24, we would have solved a huge percentage of our crime problem. We would also have permanently altered the life trajectories of many individuals.
“In other words, it’s a race against time. Every day an adolescent or young adult is appropriately engaged socially, intellectually and physically, is a good day. There are lots of local groups that do a great job in this respect — DREAAM Academy, the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, the public libraries, our park districts, the YMCA and of course, our school programs. They need more support.
“And it doesn’t take a crime scholar to know that if you want to persuade a teenager to do anything, you should have started 10 years ago. The organizations that have the greatest impact start with the youngest kids but do not give up on them during adolescence, when engagement gets more difficult but timing matters most.”
STEVE CARTER, retired Champaign city manager (1985-2013)
“I am reminded of the old Pogo cartoon caption: ‘We have met the enemy and it is us.’
“Let’s be honest. We are becoming a very violent society. Compared with prior years, our movies, television, games and music are full of violence. It is a problem across the country. And everyone is searching for the solution.
“As a start, each of us should probably do a ‘value check.’ Are we doing all that we can to discourage violence and encourage positive behavior ourselves, in our families, our churches and our organizations? We all need to do what we can.
“Fortunately, the number of people actually committing violence is still relatively small. I really like what the cities and other local officials are doing: supporting our police and criminal justice system to bring those committing violence to justice, and supporting the work of the Community Coalition and the programs they have initiated to try to prevent future violence and encourage positive outcomes.
“I don’t know that we need to create more programs, especially with one-time funds. Let’s adequately fund the programs that have been started, check to make sure they are successful and provide sustainable funding for them.”
IMANI BAZZELL, Garden Hills resident, SisterNet founding director
“I am a Black woman and mother and community member. Anything that disproportionately affects my various communities is my business, and by extension, my responsibility to help resolve. It’s personal.
“I grew up in inner-city Black America with all its complexities related to racialized poverty. I know what it’s like to have an unhealthy adversarial relationship with the police, sometimes even against our own individual interests. I know the ‘logic’ of not identifying perpetrators. It’s personal.
“I am a resident of Garden Hills. I love this community. I also find myself sleeping with one eye open. A bullet went through my next door neighbor’s bedroom window as they slept. It’s personal.
“I would like to see any comprehensive effort to stop gun violence include as much time and resources dedicated to addressing the root causes as we’re willing to spend on the symptoms and consequences of said violence. I believe our epidemic of violence is a public health issue and should be treated as such; one of the main pillars of public health being prevention.
“Using a public health approach, being both trauma and justice-informed can get us closer to a model that even moves beyond the goal of prevention and closer to our vision of a participatory democracy, where we all have a seat at the table — because we need everyone’s best thinking and behavior to make this grand experiment a reality.”
REV. ANDREW TERRALL SR., associate minister, Pilgrim Missionary Baptist; member of Lone Star Lodge #18, Freemasonrys of Illinois
“I would recommend that the money be used to support organizations that create programs that help support teens and young people to give them the resources and support to stay out of gangs and violent activities — or to First Followers, which focuses on keeping people out of the system.
“It seems that too many of the incidents that happen involve disagreements that can be resolved if the people involved would just take the time to come together with a third-party individual to discuss why they have differences and how to solve them.”
MIKE DILLEY, retired Urbana fire chief (1983-2013)
“I am an old-school law enforcement guy and saw and know what has worked in the past. I would use the money to institute a two-pronged approach — first proactive with a reactive supplement.
“The proactive: I would deploy teams on the street in marked squads conducting what was a similar strategy in the past called STEP, which stood for Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. I would have the teams target multiple areas of the city, making multiple traffic stops. Those traffic stops have historically produced a number of crime-related factors such as guns, drugs, warrants and revocations.
“The criminals that are perpetrating the gun violence travel in vehicles and are usually involved in many of those other offenses. I would let it be known that we would be aggressively conducting those until the gun violence stopped.
“The reactive would be license-plate readers placed throughout the city to identify and apprehend any offenders, to further curb the gun violence.”
BETH SATTERTHWAITE, Urbana fine arts educator
“Unfortunately, a large portion of the gun-related violence in our community has been at the hands of our youth. If we can create opportunities to allow these children to feel a sense of community and belonging early on in life, I feel we could curtail some of the issues we see further down the road.
“Providing children opportunities to explore and participate in community programs such as music, theatre, visual arts and athletics establishes a sense of belonging, develops social emotional learning and provides problem-solving skills.
“I would suggest COVID relief funds be allocated to park district youth scholarships, after-school community programs, youth work programs and nonprofit youth programs, with the intent of decreasing our community gun violence predicament in the future.”
DARNELL COX, Champaign native and Realtor
“I believe we need to have conversations with those individuals with gun violence crimes or those who law enforcement comes in touch with to discuss what makes them turn to gun violence.
“Is it the conditions or environment in which they live where they have the need to defend themselves? Is it a territorial dispute between groups or is it based on economic needs?
“Finding out the reason is the only way to solve the issue. If we had education programs on ways to invest and own businesses, I feel some of those involved would have better direction and motivation to channel their energy towards.”
DAVID SHOLEM, Meyer Capel attorney
“We keep reading in The News-Gazette that the Champaign and Urbana police departments are dramatically understaffed, which makes it difficult to provide protection for local residents and deter gun violence.
“I would use the COVID relief funding to offer larger signing bonuses to police officers working in other jurisdictions to attract them to Champaign-Urbana.
“I would also use the funds to grant cash bonuses or other economic incentives to our existing police officers, who need to be rewarded for their efforts.”
HATTIE PAULK, retired Champaign educator
“I would ask that the community would come in agreement with me on Scriptures’ 2 Chronicle 7:14: If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
“Champaign, Urbana and surrounding areas: If we’re going to be a team, then we need to be on the same page. The question is: What are your motives? Is it the funding or people who are disenfranchised? Is it money or people? Is the goal money? What will money solve if the heart hasn’t changed?
“I pray that we can look back with satisfaction and forward with faith.”
DEB BUSEY, retired Champaign County administrator (1998-2016)
“Keeping schools open and financial commitment to programs that successfully provide support to youth and families should be a community priority in addressing the gun violence issues.
“It is in the school that youth who lack appropriate resources at home can be first identified; and it is through mentoring programs, parental educational programs and activity programs that the issues of low self-esteem and lack of hope and motivation in kids can be addressed. Addressing these issues will deter youth from gun violence activities.
“More aggressive policing and treatment of youth who engage in gun activities should also be enacted.
“However, the prison system needs to be reinvented as one of rehabilitative instead of punitive treatment. Mistakes and poor decision-making have led these youth to incarceration — the role of incarceration should be to provide them with the opportunity to change.
“Youth who are sentenced to incarceration need to be exposed to a respectful and positive environment to enable them to understand appropriate, positive behavior and to build a sense of hope and motivation for their lives — both in and after incarceration.”
ANGELA WORTHEY, minister; office administrator at Restoration Urban Ministries; resource navigator with CU Trauma and Resiliency Initiative
“I think there are many who agree that it needs to go into healing our community, but especially in the areas that are most directly impacted.
“There are already some wonderful programs in place that could both use and deserve the support, but more programs of the like are necessary. Not just for the youth, but also for the mothers, fathers and other family members that are directly impacted.
“Those same underserved communities lack sidewalks, streetlights and flood frequently, just to name a few of the things that could use addressed, as well.
“All of the technology in the world isn’t going to fix this, but loving on one another and on our community as a whole can begin the healing process our community desperately so needs.”
PATTSI PETRIE, former Champaign County Board chair
“Capturing the comment of Ruby Mendenhall in Part 7 of this series, she would like to see those most affected by violence involved in solutions and spending. ‘Their voices are often missing from the conversation, which can limit what we imagine as solutions.’
“Before deciding distribution of the monies, ask those affected what will ‘turn the ship around’? Maybe a paradigm shift would work.
“Using these inputs, ask those affected to design a countywide policy/plan. The goal is to leverage broadly toward implementation.
“Because community members will have been involved, this will occur.”
ROCHELLE FUNDERBURG, Meyer Capel attorney
“I’d love to see some of it go to reading and literacy programs, for all ages, and for after-school programs that develop those skills.
“People who can read and develop a love of books can see lots of possibilities and hope in life, and have a better chance at fulfilling their dreams.”
DR. KRISH TANGELLA, Christie Clinic physician
“I have lived in our wonderful community for almost 20 years. The recent increase in gun violence is a disturbing issue. It affects the ability to recruit health-care providers and world-class educators in our community.
“I have personally been asked by physician candidates about the increased gun violence in the community during interviews.
“We need to increase resources to tackle gun violence. This includes taking a hard look at social support mechanisms for lower-income families, increasing enforcement through police recruitment and the use of technology to track and apprehend perpetrators of gun violence.
“We need to allocate more resources to address gun violence. Local businesses and local governments should work together. They both need to support law enforcement agencies.
“Overall, we need to heal together as a community. Community leaders need to come together and address social issues that trigger gun violence. We need to create a system that helps anyone succeed, along with a strong support to our law enforcement agencies who work tirelessly to protect our community.”