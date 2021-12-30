Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 4
Want to join the conversation? Submit a Letter to the Editor
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
So, here’s the crux of the problem — as told to, and here told by, Tracy Parsons, a leader in Champaign’s efforts to get local youths to lay down their guns.
“They feel they need them for safety,” he says. “They don’t believe we as a society — families, police, schools — can keep them safe, so they believe they need a gun. That’s the tragic part of the gun-violence narrative. We were told a couple years ago: ‘Mr. Parsons, I’d rather be caught with it than caught without it.’ That pretty much tells you the state of the crisis.”
How to solve it is an ever bigger challenge. Today, in Part 4 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO’s continuing Community Conversation, panelists weigh in on one of the most divisive aspects of the discussion: the role police ought to play in fixing the problem.
First things first: What shouldn’t be on the table when it comes to solutions?
— MICHAEL McDONALD, owner of Wood N’ Hog Barbecue: “I would not be in favor of any of the enforcement-first policing and punitive criminal-justice policies currently being proposed.”
— ALEXANDRA HARMON-THREATT, who chairs the Champaign committee that reviews citizen complaints about police: “Unfortunately, the uptick in violence has been weaponized to advocate for returning to old methods that haven’t been successful, like increasing police presence in poor, marginalized communities. I hope we can take the time to implement solutions that are proven to work rather than those that are most expedient.”
“The most impactful things are often those that take time like improving wages, jobs, mental health resources, schooling and opportunities in under-resourced communities. This is difficult because it will mean a slow decrease in violence but I hope these solutions will actually make our community more resilient in the long run rather than making people feel good in the short term that something is happening.”
The argument for an approach that involves more policing often includes a call for more traffic stops. Why?
— State Sen. CHAPIN ROSE (R-Mahomet): “These lower-level crimes are where you put a lot of shady characters behind bars 30, 60, 90 days at a time — time that they aren’t out on the streets causing chaos.
“It is also where you take the guns and other contraband off the streets and get longer felony sentences for those offenders. For example, a speeding stop leads to seizure of a gun, which leads to felony weapons charges, and the bad guy goes to prison for a lot longer than 90 days.”
— Former UI Police Chief JEFF CHRISTENSEN: “I can’t recall, other than a couple times, when I have witnessed some agencies on a traffic stop — not only in our community but in our travels. Traffic stops can be a valuable tool if used appropriately and lawfully. These can also be done in a community-based manner.
“Every traffic stop does not need to result in a ticket with a fine but a written warning. Stops of suspected or suspicious individuals work with oversight and review. The recent examples of my old agency — UIPD — recently taking guns of the street are good ones.”
— Retired Champaign County Associate Judge CHASE LEONHARD: “An absolutely indispensable component of any multifaceted approach to the malignant criminality in Champaign-Urbana is the vigorous and responsible use of standard police practices such as proactive traffic enforcement and investigative stops.
“Such investigative and enforcement techniques have been thoroughly vetted by federal and state courts over the course of decades. Most importantly, the validity of their use in individual cases is governed by purely objective legal standards. Violation of those standards can therefore be easily determined.
“However, it appears that many uninformed citizens and public officials are repelled by mere mention of these time-honored and legally sanctioned law enforcement techniques and appear to be reluctant to utilize them.
“Many among the uninformed further appear to project a long-gone dark history of police practices onto the present day. Indeed, some even appear to conjure images of the practices that prevailed in venues such as Neshoba County, Miss., in the summer of 1964: Racially motivated vehicle stops and the detention or arrest of citizens based on fabricated grounds. This is nonsense.
“The truth is that such past practices have long been a very serious violation of federal and state law. Moreover, while law enforcement will forever be necessarily fraught with human frailty, such practices are statistically very rare when considered in the context of the sheer number of police-citizen encounters that occur on a daily basis.
“We live in an era of technology in which police-citizen interactions are easily recorded. The use of body cameras is close to becoming a universal practice, and well so. Officers and citizens alike should have both the benefits and the incentives provided by an objective record of any encounter.
“So, why the apparent timidity and reluctance of public officials across the country to encourage proactive police practices that are at once vigilant and professional?”
The phrase “Enough’s enough” has been repeated over and over during C-U’s deadliest year. And yet, there were another two shootings Tuesday night. It never ends.
— Urbana resident LINDA TURNBULL: “It is a state of emergency, a crisis. We need license plates readers, and any other devices — we cannot wait three to five years to solve the gun violence.
“We need something immediately, right now.”
— Champaign County Auditor GEORGE DANOS: “‘Crime and Punishment’ is not only the best novel but also a timeless theme on the human condition. Dostoyevsky speaks to us a century and a half later with two lessons: that alienation from society causes the criminal nihilism that is part of every murder and that punishment can bring the wrongdoer to repentance. Unfortunately, both lessons are very timely and quite local.
“As a former instructor, I have met many young students. One from Champaign was murdered; one from Urbana recently paralyzed from the neck down. Wanton destruction of innocent life threatens civilization. It is time we got serious.
“In many of the previous comments in this series, I detect a surfeit of empathy for the violent perpetrator, replete with musings on his likely life difficulties, coupled with a lack of focus on the sufferings of the innocent victims. In our rich society, material deprivation cannot in any way excuse criminal psychopathy.
“Nor are these bad actors always mere youth. Earlier this year, a 55-year old slaughtered a 14-year-old boy. Society, in its own defense, must impart how much we value life by swiftly and severely punishing those who would snuff it out so cavalierly.”
— State Rep. CAROL AMMONS (D-Urbana): “It is clear that our short-term, punitive approach to gun violence is failing our city. When it comes to a community-level approach, I will refer to the city of Champaign’s proposed Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.
“The blueprint outlines a plan that recognizes the issues surrounding racial and social inequities, underlying community conditions, systemic barriers, economics, social, education, health access and police-community relations. It does this by using prevention and intervention strategies that involve multiple community partners with actions that align with best practices.”
— Former Champaign Police Chief R.T. FINNEY: “The work of Champaign and Urbana governments will hopefully result in the future reduction of crime by addressing the preconditions of criminality in their purposed social programs. However, we can all agree that it does not address the here and now.
“The here and now is the nightly 911 calls reporting shots fired, shootings and the multiple deaths. This is where the police and the victims of this violence live. The police do not have the luxury of simply hoping that a future program will stop the violence, nor should we expect them.
"They answer calls in real time, with real threats and real bullets, not future postulating.”
Among the long-range ideas that have been floated is neighborhoods policing themselves.
— Champaign County NAACP President MINNIE PEARSON: “I have received many phone calls from community members who feel like prisoners in their own homes. Many are still grieving from the losses of multiple family members due to gun violence and the fear of losing others.
“Gun violence harms not only those immediately affected as the targets, but the entire community. It needs to be stopped now by using multiple tools, including providing the resources needed to empower our neighborhoods to eventually police themselves.
“We must work together in a collaborative way and also remember that the police are also members of our community.”