CHAMPAIGN — A person would have to be living in a cave, sans internet, to not know that 2021 was a rough year on the collective psyche of Champaign-Urbana and surrounding area residents.
Just ask the relatives and friends of 28 people whose lives were violently cut short, 27 of them by guns.
Ask the scores of people crippled physically and mentally by gunfire, whose houses or vehicles were riddled by bullets and whose sense of security in their own homes was shattered.
Statistics released by the Champaign and Urbana police departments last week confirm what most of us already knew: Shootings have become the norm.
Although far behind the twin cities, Rantoul had double the number of shootings in 2021 over the year before.
In Champaign, the year ended with 259 instances where police could confirm that shots were fired. Those shootings resulted in 16 deaths, another 61 people injured by gunfire, and 142 instances of property damage.
In Urbana, there were 115 confirmed shootings, 10 deaths, another 24 people injured by gunfire and 63 instances of property damaged by gunfire.
In Rantoul, there were 43 confirmed reports of shots fired, one man died by gunfire in a home invasion, 18 people were injured by gunfire and one person was wounded by shrapnel. In 2020, there were 20 confirmed reports of shots fired.
“What they do in the streets affects you. I moved away,” said Lashanda Britt, who was born and raised in Champaign.
Britt’s life has been acutely affected by gun violence. The single mother of three sons and one daughter said she moved away from the area to find a safer life.
She currently has one son in rehabilitation who was shot 22 times on Aug. 8, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew.
“Get new friends. Those were his friends who shot him and robbed him. Do something productive with your time,” Britt said she advised her son, who sustained shots from head to toe and is confined to a wheelchair.
Another of her sons was locked up for four years in the county jail on charges that he fatally shot a man in August 2017. On Thursday, a jury acquitted Jamonte Hill, 27, of the murder of Gus Edwards, one of six shooting deaths in Champaign that year.
“I would tell any Black mother or father to get their kids out of Champaign. There are more opportunities elsewhere,” she said. “This is like Chicago. Growing up, it wasn’t like this.”
As a younger woman, she was aware of gang activity but said gang members of years gone by would never have considered harming a woman or a child.
“Now they are shooting up people’s houses,” she said.
Hill, her son who maintained he was falsely charged with a murder done by someone else, called for a halt to the violence.
“Put the guns down, take care of our families, take care of our kids,” said the father of two who intends to leave the state for a new start in life.
Area police can think of nothing they would like more in the new year than for a cease-fire.
“People don’t get into law enforcement to respond to violent crime,” said Champaign Deputy Police Chief Geoff Coon. “When you are constantly dealing with inhumane things and trying to console victims and families and tend to medical emergencies, it’s very trying for sure.”
Due to staffing shortages and retirements, Coon has found himself thrust into the No. 2 position in his department within the last year. Soon he’ll be responsible for a workload that just six months ago was divided among three people.
The 37 percent increase in shootings in his city in 2021 — 259, up from 189 in 2020, 100 in 2019, and 76 in 2018 — is a result of many things, he believes.
“The pandemic does have an impact, but there are other factors as well. Certainly, there is a lack of staffing,” he said, explaining that being down by about two dozen officers hinders the department’s ability to practice proactive community policing.
There are social factors, too, Coon said.
“How young people handle conflict, a lack of structure in their home lives, a lack of accountability,” he said. “I think social media has driven some of this as well.
“People tend to be more brazen on an app, a computer, a cellphone. Sometimes that carries over when subjects encounter each other on a city street, business, park and, unfortunately, schools.”
Across town, Lt. Dave Smysor heads up the investigation division of the Urbana Police Department. His detectives investigated two homicides in 2020. Last year, that number was 10.
“It’s been a huge strain,” the veteran detective said. “I’m hoping this coming year will be better. I don’t know if it will. It might just be optimism that keeps me coming in every day.”
All 10 of Urbana’s 2021 murders were by gunfire, and are among the 115 incidents where reports of shots fired could be confirmed.
That was up from 53 confirmed reports of shots fired, two deaths and 12 people injured by gunfire in 2020. In 2019, there was one person killed by a gun, 32 shootings and eight people injured.
The 2021 murders came at a time when the department was lacking about 15 percent of its 59 sworn officers either through departures or time off for military service or field training.
Smysor said a good portion of the shootings are gang-related and retaliatory.
“Things that used to be handled by fistfights are now being handled by shooting at other people’s families. How do you disrupt that?” he said. “These guys who are set in their ways, doing the things they are doing, the idea that someone is going to grab them by the hand and straighten them up is pretty optimistic.”
Smysor said he’s open to suggestions, including spending tax dollars on social services intended to get at the so-called root causes of violence.
“A lot of these things are geared to the next generation, but it doesn’t help the people in these situations right now,” he said. “We know a lot of these shooters are teens. Are they not supposed to be addressed?
“When you are out shooting in the streets and bringing guns in the schools, that should be a line that can’t be crossed” he added. “People want to make excuses, but at some point you have to act. These neighborhoods where these gangbangers are doing this … the people living there deserve to be safe in their homes, to be out in their yards, to walk down the street without fear of catching a stray round.
“No one should have to live like that.”