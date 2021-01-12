URBANA — After holding listening sessions last fall, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin introduced a draft of the department’s new use-of-force policy, which he said places a greater emphasis on de-escalation.
It would also clarify and expand officers’ duty to intercede when they observe unreasonable use of force, Seraphin said.
As for the de-escalation policy, Seraphin said, “our’s was lacking.”
Now “there’s a bullet-pointed list here where we actually go into what are some of those techniques,” he said. “This really fleshes this out quite a bit more than we had before.”
The draft also includes a new section instructing officers to provide medical care as soon as it is safe to do so, and another on stopping using force “when resistance ceases or the incident is under control.”
When officers use force, they would also now be required to notify their supervisors, Seraphin said, and it clarifies when such incidents require a field investigation by a supervisor.
The proposed changes and listening sessions were prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the arrest of Aleyah Lewis in Urbana last year.
But the changes did not please many of the public commenters at Monday’s city council meeting, including the leaders of the Champaign County branches of the ACLU and NAACP.
“Overall, this policy fails to accomplish the purpose of protecting the public from excessive use of force, or other misconduct by police, nor is it designed to substantially diminish the number of incidents in which force is used,” local ACLU President Carol Spindel said on behalf of her organization and the local NAACP. “And really, this is a policy for the 20th century, not the 21st.”
She criticized the draft’s definition of deadly force for requiring it to be “reasonably anticipated and intended to create a substantial likelihood of causing death or very serious injury.”
“The definition of deadly force should not include intent. Deadly force can turn out to be deadly, whether intended or not,” Spindel said.
And she said the new policy “relies throughout on the standard of what an officer believes is reasonable, rather than ensuring that force is used only when necessary.”
And local NAACP President Minnie Pearson called “weak” the language that says “tactical de-escalation should be used whenever feasible.”
“The word feasible kind of troubled me,” she said. “I thought a better word would be ‘shall.’”
Spindel also encouraged UPD to extend its process for modifying the policy, which Seraphin hoped to wrap up by the end of the month to meet a deadline to qualify for certain grants.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said “there will be some changes made” to the policy based on the feedback the city has received.
“We will be meeting this week with some stakeholders and come up with a revised policy,” she said. “We’ll bring it back, and believe me, we’ll take everything that we heard tonight into account.”