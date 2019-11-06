SPRINGFIELD — A federal grand jury in Springfield has indicted a Champaign man on charges of trafficking in child pornography.
Given Milton Forsberg’s decades-long association with boys through Boy Scouts, Champaign police are also asking anyone who might have additional information about the 79-year-old man to contact them at 217-403-6900.
Forsberg, who listed an address on West Charles Street, was arrested Oct. 16, about two weeks after a court-authorized search of his home and computers by police turned up numerous photos of prepubescent boys. A magistrate judge ordered him held in jail.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, police found more than 100 images of underage boys. A review of Forsberg’s computer showed that he had more than 30 open tabs to a Russian website that is known to law enforcement as a site used to share images of child pornography.
Besides scouting, Forsberg has also long been active in a local amateur ham radio club.
In September, Champaign and Illinois State Police received a mandated notification of alleged abuse from the Boy Scouts of America National Council.
It reported that a California attorney represents a victim who alleges that Forsberg sexually abused him in Champaign in 1965 when the victim was 13.
If convicted of the charges — one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography — Forsberg faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson is prosecuting Forsberg. He is represented by Urbana attorney Steve Beckett.