SPRINGFIELD — Age of lawsuit: 16 years. Time elapsed since the last trial in Champaign County: More than four years.
The latest: On Tuesday, the Fourth District Appellate Court took the suit over the Carle Foundation’s charitable property-tax exemptions under advisement after hearing oral arguments from attorneys for local and state taxing units — Champaign County, Urbana, Cunningham Township and the Illinois Department of Revenue, plus assorted government officials — and the Carle Foundation.
Being appealed is a 2020 ruling by Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who found Carle was entitled to partial exemptions on four Urbana properties (among them Carle Foundation Hospital) for seven out of eight disputed years, 2005-11, and ordered the county treasurer to issue Carle a refund of over $6.2 million.
The ruling followed a monthlong trial in January 2019 and included a denial of Carle’s request for more than $1.6 million in prejudgment interest accruing on property-tax payments made during the disputed years.
The oral arguments heard Tuesday represented the third time this lawsuit has been before this appellate court. The case has also been before the Illinois Supreme Court before winding back to trial court in 2019.
Whatever is decided this time around could wind up being appealed to the state Supreme Court again.