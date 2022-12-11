URBANA — If you’re an Illinois citizen and find yourself becoming familiar with the name of Jim Page, chances are something bad has happened somewhere in the state.
As of Monday, the 68-year-old St. Joseph man officially assumes a new title as the chairman of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force.
It sounds more terrifying than it is.
“I have been the acting chair for the last 10 months and have been on the task force for 18 years,” said Page, who is retiring as the director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System to step into his new and only slightly different role.
The two agencies exist to have the resources ready to respond to crises around the state.
Based in east Urbana, ILEAS maintains a statewide law-enforcement resource database. For example, if a police department needs to be able to talk to someone who speaks only Farsi, that agency can call ILEAS to find someone who is fluent.
“When any disaster or event happens that exceeds the capability of an agency — a plane crash, a train derailment, a flood, tornado, the president comes to town and you need help — they call us and we arrange for assistance,” Page said of ILEAS.
After 27 years of service as an Urbana police officer, Page retired to become the ILEAS director in July 2004. In that role, he became a delegate to the terrorism task force and has been on it for his entire tenure of 18 years.
Page said the task force has been around since 1996, “formed after Oklahoma City by Gov. George Ryan to answer the ‘what would we do here’ question.”
Page was referring to the April 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in the Oklahoma state capital by domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh that collapsed a third of building and killed 168 people.
He said things really took off after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Nobody paid any attention to it until 9/11, and the feds opened up the tap and every state created their version,” said Page of the agencies that funnel billions in grant money.
Page said he’s currently the senior member of the terrorism task force, which has 180 delegates from 70 agencies such as the Illinois State Police, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and private infrastructure companies like Ameren and Nicor Gas.
“We do exercises at nuclear power plants and tank farms,” he said.
Its value lies in having all those representatives familiar with each other and knowing their respective capabilities.
“Any organization that could be involved in whatever disaster you could think of has been talking to each other and planning and has a personal relationship because of the task force,” he said. “So at 3 a.m. at the scene of a disaster, you are not saying, ‘Who is he?’”
About half the job, he said, is administering Homeland Security grants from the state and federal governments.
“There is a lot of budgeting and prioritizing where money is spent, planning, activities,” he said. “We are an advisory group to the governor’s office and homeland security.”
Page said the task force has fairly strict control over what the grant money is spent on. For instance, an agency might request money for portable radios.
“We have to make sure the radios we issue in Jo Daviess County can talk to agencies in Douglas County to make sure they can work together,” he said.
Although the task force is based in Springfield, Page will merely be moving down the hall into a smaller office from the one he now has at ILEAS.
“I know what I’m getting into,” said Page, who has been serving as acting director through virtual meetings during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to engender relationships with disparate groups on Zoom,” he said. “A lot of members have come and gone. I’ll be rebuilding personal relationships. I’m known as the fix-it guy.”
Page said he intends to keep his new role for only one year.
“I have a high-schooler who will be graduating in May. That’s why I’m still working,” Page said.
As an ILEAS employee and director of the task force, he gets no health benefits or pensions since the agencies are funded by grants.
Larry Evans, a retired police chief from Centralia who has been chief of staff at ILEAS for about eight years, will step into the directorship.
“He’s ready and knows all about ILEAS,” Page said. “I’m a one-year solution for the state (as head of the terrorism task force) and a one-year backup for Larry and ILEAS before I disappear.”