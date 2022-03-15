URBANA — A man with a history of drug convictions was criminally charged Monday in Champaign County with delivery of methamphetamine.
A Champaign police report said officers were called to Lowe’s, 1904 N. Prospect Ave., for a report of a suspicious person and were told that he had left in a vehicle.
Police spotted the vehicle, stopped it and found a small amount of methamphetamine on a man who said he bought it from a man named Josh at a north Champaign motel and that Josh was still inside Lowe’s.
Officers found Joshua Auteberry, 37, who listed addresses in Longview and at a motel in the 1200 block of West Anthony Drive, Champaign, in the store. On him, they found about 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 3 grams of suspected heroin, a small scale and unused sandwich bags.
Police obtained a search warrant for his motel room and found another almost 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and pipes to smoke it.
He was charged with a Class 1 felony, carrying penalties upon conviction of probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show that Auteberry has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance from Douglas County and possession of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine from Champaign County.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Auteberry’s bond at $75,000. He’s due back in court Wednesday for a hearing on a petition to revoke t