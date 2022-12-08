SULLIVAN — A Lovington man has been indicted for the murder of his neighbor earlier this year.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said Matthew E. Nation, 52, was indicted Wednesday by a Moultrie County grand jury on four counts of murder.
Nation is accused of fatally stabbing Michael Peck, 54, during a fight Sept. 26 at Nation’s home on South Logan Street in Lovington.
The two men were reportedly arguing over a citation for a barking dog.
Mr. Peck was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Nation is being held in the Moultrie County jail in Sullivan in lieu of $250,000 bond.