LUDLOW — A fast-moving fire destroyed an old animal barn in Ludlow Township Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from Ludlow were called at 2:22 p.m. to the 1600 block of County Road 3200 N, north of Rantoul, where they were met with a large fire.
Gifford, Rantoul, Thomasboro, Rantoul and Paxton firefighters joined Ludlow in trying to put out the flames.
“By the time everybody got there, the bulk of it was on the ground,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Nathan Quinlan.
Quinlan said the homeowner had a burn pile in a concrete pit on the north side of the building and embers and debris from that blew into the barn.
“It is dry and the wind kind of picked up,” said Quinlan. “It did burn quite a bit of grass.”
Quinlan said the five departments had 32 firefighters respond and dump 22,500 gallons of water on the old barn, which contained building materials, hay and vehicle parts from what Quinlan could see.
Quinlan said the homeowner told him the barn was among the oldest in the county and burned very quickly.
Firefighters were on the scene a little about three hours.