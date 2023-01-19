URBANA — A Ludlow man will let a judge decide what sentence he should receive for inappropriate sexual contact with two minors.
Ronald Dulske, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in two separate cases he had been charged with — one in 2020 and the other in 2022.
He faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Webber set sentencing for May 22 to give a sex-offender evaluator plenty of time to complete a report detailing Dulske’s background.
The first case involved allegations that Dulske molested a girl under the age of 13 in early 2016. The girl didn’t report the contact to authorities until May 2020, and he was charged about a month later.
In exchange for his plea in that case, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
While awaiting the resolution of that case, Dulske was charged again in July with having sex with a 15-year-old runaway. In that case, the girl apparently wanted to be in a relationship with Dulske, but under the law, she is not old enough to give consent.
In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, Clark agreed to dismiss a second count of violating a no-stalking order.
Dulske is represented by Urbana attorney Ruth Wyman. He has been in the county jail since his arrest July 27.