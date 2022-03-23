URBANA — A Mahomet man who failed to stop to help a bicyclist whom he hit with a car 17 months ago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Judge Ronda Holliman also ordered Robert F. O’Malley, 42, to pay the family of the late Dr. William Schuh $50,000 in restitution.
On Oct. 11, 2020, the 58-year-old Carle physician was riding his bike west on U.S. 150 on the west side of Mahomet behind his wife and adult daughter when he was hit from behind about 4:20 p.m. on that Sunday.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury and was disconnected from life support two days later. His family donated his organs. His adult daughter was also hit on her left buttock by a sideview mirror.
Debris from the scene, statements from witnesses and the discovery of his hidden damaged car ultimately led Illinois State Police to arrest O’Malley 10 days later.
“It’s very simple to stop and provide help. Not only is it the law, it’s the right thing to do,” said Holliman just before imposing a sentence two years shy of the maximum he could have received.
O’Malley pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Because of a previous conviction for felony theft from 2017, a prison sentence was mandated.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time.
More on this story to come.