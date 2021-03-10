MAHOMET — Residents in Mahomet and at least one other central Illinois community found flyers in their driveways Tuesday morning with a heading of “White Lives Matter.”
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said his department fielded reports from residents about the flyers, all of which were in small bags and weighted down with rocks.
He said the reports will be placed in the police log, but no investigation will be forthcoming as those who left the flyers were exercising their right to free speech.
LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said many in his community had received the flyers.
“It seems to be all over town,” he said.
Williamson said if police discovered who had left the flyers, they would be ticketed for littering.
Those leaving the flyers seem to be targeting communities along Interstate 74, he said.
More than one version of the flyers appears to have been dropped off in Mahomet.
One listed three websites that purportedly contained information that cures pandemics and other diseases and lists the name of a drug that it says it is a “scientifically proven natural remedy for COVID-19.”
Both versions of the flyers contain Scripture, and the other decries topics ranging from “idolatry, obsequious and mental/physical/emotional addictions” and on the other side contains a prayer on topics ranging from abortion to race-mixing.
Metzler said some of the flyers were left under vehicles’ windshield wipers.
“Every now and then we get people who will distribute flyers for things, and I think maybe in the past couple of years we’ve had something distributed along a religious nature, very conservative reading of the Bible. That sort of thing,” Metzler said.