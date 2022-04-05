MAHOMET — A Mahomet man who allegedly struck his ex-wife in the head with a hammer after breaking into her home is in police custody.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said Eric A. Anderson, 40, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Heather Drive, was arrested early Monday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police, who had pursued him to near St. Joseph after he fled the home where the attack took place.
Five weeks earlier, Anderson had pleaded guilty to violating an order of protection the woman had obtained against him in November and was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.
Metzler said the incident started about 12:50 a.m. at a home on the east side of Mahomet.
“METCAD got a call from a woman saying her ex-husband was trying to break in her residence,” Metzler said. “They were awakened by the sledgehammer hitting the door.”
As the officer arrived, he saw a silver Mercedes sport utility vehicle leaving the neighborhood so quickly that it nearly hit his squad car. Suspecting it may have been the alleged intruder, the officer followed the SUV out of town and on to Interstate 74.
The SUV headed east, driving about 100 mph. The Mahomet officer terminated the chase near Prospect Avenue in Champaign, but sheriff’s deputies and state troopers picked it up.
Meantime, other officers confirmed that the house had been breached and two people were hurt.
“He had entered by using a sledgehammer to demolish the front door,” said Metzler, adding that footage from the video doorbell confirmed what the residents reported.
“Once inside, he attacked his former spouse, hitting her with a hammer in the head,” said Metzler. “He wanted to kill her.”
“During the struggle, he chased her through the house, got her on the kitchen floor, hit her with a hammer and tried to strangle her,” said Metzler, adding that Anderson had reportedly brought both a sledgehammer and a carpenter’s hammer with him.
The woman’s father, who was also in the home, intervened and hit Anderson in the head with a hammer. That got him off the woman and out of the house, Metzler said.
The woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she was released after being treated. Besides the blow to the head, she had also been stabbed on her back and had a broken toe and cuts on her feet and scratches all over her body.
The father sustained cuts and scrapes, Metzler said.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Mahomet police had tried to call Anderson as he drove on I-74 but he hung up on them. Apperson said preliminary information is that he pulled over on the interstate just west of St. Joseph.
Deputies used a bullhorn to order him from the SUV, but when he did not obey multiple commands, they used a dog to help get him out.
Some time after 1 a.m., he was taken from his vehicle to the hospital, where he was also treated. He was booked into the county jail about 4 p.m. Monday.
Metzler said he declined to speak to police.
The state's attorney's office on Tuesday filed charges of attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated fleeing and eluding police against Anderson.
If convicted of the most serious, he faces six to 30 years in prison.