URBANA — A Mahomet man accused of inappropriate sexual touching of a child in his care more than a decade ago has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges against Scott P. Gamble, 53, of the 800 block of South Walnut Street allege abuse that happened between 2008 and 2009.
A warrant had been issued for Gamble’s arrest last week after Champaign County sheriff’s investigators felt they had enough evidence to charge him. He was arrested Friday and appeared before Judge Brett Olmstead on Monday.
The matter came to police attention in December when the alleged victim, now an adult woman, reported what had happened to her repeatedly when she was left in the care of Gamble.
A judge authorized an overhear in which Gamble allegedly admitted to the woman that he touched her when she was a child.
Gamble remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bond for the Class 2 felony. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records indicate he has a previous conviction for domestic battery.
He is due back in court March 25 with an attorney.