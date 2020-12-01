URBANA — A Mahomet man is free on bond after being criminally charged last week with sexually assaulting a child over a period of years.
Andrew Huddle, 34, who listed an address in the 100 block of Marcella Drive, turned himself in at the Champaign County Jail on Monday afternoon and was released after posting $50,000 cash bail.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued a warrant Nov. 24 with a $500,000 bond for Huddle after he was charged that day with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for acts that allegedly happened with one victim from June 2015 through June 2020.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the allegations were made by a child under the age of 13 with whom Huddle had frequent contact.
The matter came to the attention of authorities after the child told a sibling what was happening and that sibling told parents.
Mahomet police were contacted in June and a forensic interview of the child was done at the Children’s Advocacy Center then. Police continued to investigate but Huddle declined to speak with them, McCallum said.
Jail officials said Huddle reported he had been exposed to COVID-19, so he was told to return to court Dec. 15 to be arraigned on the Class X charges.
If convicted of two counts, he faces a mandatory prison term of between 12 and 120 years.