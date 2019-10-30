URBANA — A Mahomet man who had several ounces of cannabis in his car that police found after he veered over a center line early Wednesday has been charged with possessing it for sale.
Justin Creighton, 22, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Ashford Court, is due back in court Nov. 15 after having been charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of 100 to 500 grams of cannabis.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 12:17 a.m., a deputy saw car weaving over the center line on Illinois 47 in Mahomet and initiated a traffic stop near Reserve Court.
The deputy could smell burning cannabis coming from the car and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of cannabis. Apperson said Creighton was the only occupant.
A search of the car turned up a backpack that contained just over 9 ounces (268 grams) of cannabis and a digital scale. Creighton had $872 in his pocket but told the deputy he’s unemployed.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Creighton to remain free on his own recognizance. He asked for the continuance to have time to hire his own attorney.
If convicted of possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Creighton faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.