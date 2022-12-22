URBANA — A man who allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s Mahomet home then left and allegedly damaged vehicles nearby has been criminally charged.
Tyler A. Walker, 27, who listed an address in the 400 block of Kendall Street, Mahomet, was arraigned Wednesday for criminal trespass to residence and three counts of criminal damage to property.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said that at about 11:20 p.m Dec. 14, a woman living in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet reported she awoke to find Walker in her bedroom.
She told deputies she had not been in a relationship with him for quite a while.
He left the house and allegedly used an object to bang on the windshields of two of her cars as well as two other vehicles nearby, damaging all of them.
The owner of one of the other vehicles saw a golf club between his truck and his house.
Walker was arrested Tuesday.
The state sought a bond for Walker, who had more than a dozen prior misdemeanor and felony convictions, but his court-appointed public defender said he had no money to post and would lose his job if he didn’t get to work.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Walker to be released on his own recognizance and ordered him to have no contact with the woman or her home and to go to work.
He told Walker to be back in court Jan. 18.