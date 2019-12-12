TUSCOLA — A Mahomet man serving a nine-year prison sentence for a drunken-driving crash that killed his friend in Champaign County in July 2018 was resentenced Tuesday in a Douglas County DUI case.
Chad Smith, 29, was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the July 14, 2018, crash north of Mahomet that killed his passenger and lifelong friend, Michael Donahue, 32, of Mahomet.
At the time of the fatal crash, Smith was serving a sentence of two years of probation for a 2016 misdemeanor DUI conviction he received in Douglas County for driving drunk on April 25, 2016.
After the Champaign County crash, Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson took steps to revoke Smith’s probation in the 2016 case.
On Tuesday, Smith was resentenced to 364 days in jail — the maximum he could have received for the previous DUI — as a result of a negotiated resolution of his case in which he admitted he violated his probation.
Per the agreement, worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney David Deschler and Smith’s attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, Smith will serve the jail sentence at the same time he’s serving his penitentiary sentence.
He currently has a projected parole date in 2027.