URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday sentenced a Mahomet man who admitted he repeatedly raped a child in his care to 13 years in prison.
“Nothing I do can undo the harm that has occurred,” Judge Roger Webber said in imposing a sentence near the minimum for Andrew Huddle.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in February to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault, admitting that between 2017 and 2020, when his victim came forward, he committed multiple sex acts with her. She was under 13.
Huddle faced a mandatory prison term of six to 60 years, but Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to seek no more than 40 years for Huddle, offering the lower potential sentence in consideration for his guilty plea.
McCallum asked Webber to impose 40 years, saying that Huddle knew what he was doing was wrong. The child reported that Huddle committed sex acts on her at least every other week for those three years, he said.
Like many of the 16 relatives and supporters of the victim and her family who were present for the hearing, the prosecutor appeared stunned at Webber’s mere 13 years, of which Huddle will have to serve 11 under truth-in-sentencing laws. Many shook their heads in disbelief.
“Are you kidding me?” one spectator said upon hearing the sentence.
Huddle’s father had posted $50,000 in cash for his son to be released from jail shortly after his arrest in December 2020, but he went directly to jail Thursday.
After the hearing, the child’s father waited until almost everyone had left the courtroom, then thanked McCallum, shook his hand and hit the courtroom door with force as he exited in dismay.
“It has sickened me to no end that I could not protect my child from this monster,” the father said to Webber minutes earlier as he read aloud his victim impact statement.
He told the judge his daughter’s self-esteem is now “non-existent,” that she has missed out on a lot of school due to counseling, that she has lied and stolen and that she has become timid and withdrawn in the wake of revealing what happened to her.
He urged Webber to impose a lengthy sentence that would punish Huddle for knowingly taking advantage of his child and robbing her of her childhood and would give her time to try to heal.
To aggravate Huddle’s sentence, McCallum had Mahomet police Sgt. Rebecca Goodwin testify about her investigation of Huddle, which began in June 2020, after the child told a relative what was happening to her.
Goodwin said the child revealed to her and to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center specifics of how Huddle assaulted her and said it happened when there were no other adults around.
The child cried and told Huddle that he was hurting her, Goodwin testified.
“He said he was sorry that it hurt,” Goodwin recounted.
Arguing for the 40-year sentence, McCallum noted that Huddle was sentenced in 2008 to eight years in prison for his first conviction of possession of LSD and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. More serious charges of armed violence alleging he had four guns when he had the drugs were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
After Huddle’s release from prison, McCallum said, he was convicted again in 2015 of misdemeanor battery to a 70-year-old man and was given probation. McCallum said a charge of aggravated battery to a senior citizen was dismissed.
“So in 10 years, we have someone committing violent crimes,” McCallum argued, adding that Huddle admitted to a probation officer that he was still using psychedelic drugs.
Huddle’s Peoria attorney, Maureen Williams, presented the judge with letters of support for him and a 20-page report from a counselor.
She argued that he had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, and that he had been seeing a psychiatrist and attending a group help session as well.
“He’s on a mission to better himself, get this behind him and bury these demons. He is crushed by this, that he did this,” Williams said, calling the activity “tragic.”
“He would be the first one to say ‘There is something wrong with my brain,’” she said, urging the judge to impose a sentence closer to the minimum.
Huddle also asked for a low sentence, “not for me, but for my son.”
“I let an addiction take hold of me. I live with so much pain and guilt,” said Huddle, who said his behavior destroyed his family.
The judge began his remarks saying, “These are never easy cases.”
He called child molestation “one of the most despicable and heinous acts that people do."
Addressing the child’s father, Webber said he considered his pain but said it was not the only factor he was obligated to consider.
“Were I in your shoes, I don’t know that I would be happy with a life sentence,” he said.
The judge said the professionals treating Huddle agreed he wants to know why he’s engaging in aberrant behavior with a child, a factor in his favor.
Being a registered sex offender for life means it’s unlikely he’ll molest any other child, Webber said, because where Huddle lives, works and visits will be defined for him.
But the judge said “the most significant factor” in Huddle’s favor was that he pleaded guilty and spared the girl from having to testify about the horrendous details of the sex abuse.