URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted trying to choke an ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Colby Cohoon, 26, whose last known address was on Vermilion Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony domestic battery. He admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that on Jan. 16, he put his hands around the neck of a Mahomet woman in her home.
Police were summoned to Carle Foundation Hospital on the early-morning hours of Jan. 16 because the woman was being treated for several cuts to her arm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said it was not clear how she sustained the cuts, but a count of aggravated battery with a weapon against Cohoon in that case was dismissed.
Three other court cases in which he was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond were also dismissed in return for Cohoon’s guilty plea.
He was given credit on his sentence for 117 days already served.
Lynch said Cohoon had a prior conviction for domestic battery.