URBANA — A Mahomet man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, possessing a stolen vehicle and damaging a squad car has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Matthew Lee, 21, who listed an address in the 200 block of DuPage, entered the pleas in three different cases Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber.
He admitted that on Oct. 16, 2019, he drove while under the influence, a misdemeanor, and for that was sentenced to 205 days in jail with credit for time served. Other charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to report a property-damage accident filed in that case were dismissed.
Lee also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, admitting he was in a car between June 30 and July 2, 2019, that had been reported stolen. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that, to be served on top of two years in prison he received for criminal damage to state-supported property.
Lee pleaded guilty to the latter charge for damaging the handle of a Rantoul police squad car on May 17. That happened as he was being driven to jail after his arrest for allegedly trying to break into cars in Rantoul.
Other charges of attempted burglary to a vehicle for that and aggravated battery to a peace officer for allegedly spitting on an officer who was taking him to jail were dismissed.
Court records show Lee has other convictions for burglary to a motor vehicle and retail theft.