URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted growing cannabis in a home has been sentenced to two years of first-offender probation.
If Carson Kasbergen, 23, who lived in the 1100 block of Ashford Court, successfully completes probation, he will have no record of a conviction. He was also ordered to perform more than 200 hours of public service. He pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum earlier this week to production of between five and 20 cannabis plants.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force members went to the Mahomet home to investigate complaints of alleged cannabis sales.
A police report said that in a court-authorized search, they found 11 growing plants and the stalks of seven others in the basement as well as other evidence of a growing operation.
Kasbergen also pleaded guilty in an unrelated case from Oct. 30, 2019, to misdemeanor resisting a peace officer. In that case, he was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.