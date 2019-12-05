URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted he used a stun gun on an acquaintance in a grocery store three months ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Jerry Rambo, 30, who listed an address in the 200 block of North East Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from a Sept. 10 incident at the Mahomet IGA.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Rambo and his girlfriend were in the grocery store about 5 p.m. that day when a former boyfriend of the woman bumped into Rambo.
Fletcher said Rambo responded by pulling out a stun gun and zapping the man with it, knocking him to the floor, then shocking him repeatedly.
Fletcher said there were witnesses who agreed that Rambo was the aggressor in the incident.
The prosecutor agreed to dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery against Rambo, who had no prior convictions.
Rambo was also ordered to perform 50 hours of public service and have no contact with the victim.