URBANA — A Mahomet man on probation for felony theft is in custody in connection with the hit-and-run death last week of a Carle physician.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Robert F. O’Malley, 41, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Stonecrest Drive, turned himself in about noon Thursday at the Champaign County Jail.
A warrant for his arrest had been issued Wednesday evening by Judge John Kennedy after Rietz charged O’Malley with leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident resulting in death.
The offense is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years upon conviction. Bond on the warrant was set at $500,000. O’Malley is due in court today.
Dr. William Schuh was one of three bicyclists riding on U.S. 150 west of Mahomet on the afternoon of Oct. 11 when he was hit by a westbound vehicle that didn’t stop. One of his fellow riders was also hit but not hurt seriously.
Dr. Schuh died two days later at Carle Foundation Hospital, where he had worked for 24 years.
Rietz said Illinois State Police found debris at the crash scene that helped them determine that Dr. Schuh had been hit by a white Ford Mustang between the model years of 2010 and 2014. They also had video from nearby businesses that showed the car.
“They received information from people suggesting that Robert O’Malley owned such a vehicle and that he had confessed his involvement in the death to a friend,” she said. “They also received information that the vehicle was at his (deceased) father’s property outside Farmer City.”
Police obtained a search warrant for the property and found O’Malley’s 2014 Mustang there Wednesday evening.
“It had damage consistent with damage that would have been caused in the crash,” Rietz said.
O’Malley is currently serving a four-year sentence of probation for stealing money from a client of the company he worked for.
He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to theft over $10,000 and was ordered to make restitution of about $32,000 for what he stole from that client and others while employed at AgQuest, a financial-services firm he worked for in Tolono.
Rietz said O’Malley had also received court supervision for driving under the influence in Coles County in 2002.
Since then, he’s received 11 “significant” speeding tickets, Rietz said, including his latest Aug. 31 in Champaign County for allegedly driving 26 to 34 mph over the limit.