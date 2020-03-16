URBANA — A Mahomet man who seriously injured himself in a drunken driving crash almost two years ago has been sentenced to prison.
Judge Adam Dill resentenced Zachary Blakeney, 34, who listed an address in the 2300 block of Pheasant Ridge, to six years in prison — two years in each of three cases.
In January 2019, Blakeney had received probation and six months in the county jail in three 2018 cases, one for aggravated driving under the influence and two for driving under revocation. He had pleaded guilty in all those cases.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Blakeney admitted in November he violated his probation by failing to get treatment for his substance abuse and continuing to use cocaine.
At his sentencing hearing last week, Reynolds presented Dill with evidence that when Blakeney crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 74 near St. Joseph while fleeing from police in Danville in July 2018, he was under the influence of cocaine.
In that crash, he hit the rear end of a Jeep and sustained serious injuries, including a broken wrist, broken toes and broken vertebrae in his neck, Reynolds said.
In another of his cases, his vehicle hit another, causing his to flip on its roof in west Champaign but no one was injured, Reynolds said.
“We argued his addiction was aggravating,” Reynolds said, adding that Blakeney’s driving while under the influence was the cause of at least two major traffic collisions.
Besides the three cases for which he was resentenced, Reynolds said Blakeney had prior convictions for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, possession of a controlled substance, retail theft, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.